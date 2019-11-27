Wanted Marine deserter from NC found after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend

ROANOKE, Va. — The manhunt for a Marine deserter wanted for murder is over, according to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, who is suspected of killing his mother’s boyfriend earlier this month in Hardy, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday morning without incident.

The motive in the killing is unclear.

Brown deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina last month, police said.

#BREAKING : Michael Brown was arrested this morning without incident. @USMarshalsHQ will hold a press conference at 11 am. Thank you to all who assisted in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/9Ekns2XRY2 — NCIS (@RealNCIS) November 27, 2019

Though Franklin County authorities said this week he was driving a 2008 Lincoln Town Car, Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones said Brown was driving an RV when he was spotted in Roanoke on Nov. 14.

A resident called police to say that a man in a black jacket was tapping on a window, and police responded and were “able to confirm to the best of our ability that it was Mr. Brown,” Jones said,

The RV, which was located nearby, was secured by a tactical team. Brown was believed to be on foot, perhaps looking for another vehicle, Jones said.

Brown was considered dangerous and reported to be possibly armed with a “shoulder-held, high-capacity weapon,” Jones said. He has family ties in the Roanoke area, the chief said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warned the public Monday that Brown was armed with a high-powered firearm and possibly other weapons.

“He is navigationally savvy,” Jones said. “He knows how to move around. He’s not afraid to change his location. He’s not afraid to change his look.”

The US Marshals Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s apprehension, Jones said.

North Carolina authorities have charged Brown with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.