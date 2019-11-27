Trio of Outer Banks cows ferried home after swept to sea by Hurricane Dorian, found alive miles away months later

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. — It’s home, sweet home, for a trio of cows who survived after they were washed away to a nearby island by Hurricane Dorian, according to the National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

While more than two dozen horses died as Hurricane Dorian swept them into the sea, this trio of cows miraculously managed to avoid the same fate, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Storm surge overtook their home on Cedar Island on Sept. 6, but, months later, in November, they appeared miles away across water along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

If they were taken much further east, they would have missed the Outer Banks and likely perished in the Atlantic Ocean. The rest of their herd of about 20 are believed dead.

On Friday, the NPS announced that the seafaring cows have made it home after a ferry ride over from Cape Lookout

NPS reports that the cows kicked up their heels and ran down the beach as soon as they were released on their former range on Cedar Island.

“It took a lot of folks coming together to make this happen, and we are happy the cows made it home to Cedar Island,” said Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West. “I am pretty sure they are too!”