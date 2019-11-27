Timelapse video shows Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Moravian being put together; star lighting will be Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will hold its annual Moravian star lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Since 1992, Wake Forest Baptist has celebrated with the Winston-Salem community through the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center’s North Tower.

The star has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each. Each of the 27 points is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb (see timelapse video of the star being put together in the video player above).

Monday’s event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on the top level of Wake Forest Baptist’s Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road.

Music will be provided before and during the event by the Medical Center Chorale and a Moravian band, led by the Rev. Nola Reed Knouse, Ph.D. director of the Moravian Music Foundation. A brief worship service also will be held before the lighting of the star.

Hot apple cider and Moravian cookies will be served.