Suspects arrested outside city limits after police pursuit in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Suspects were arrested outside of city limits after a pursuit with police in Winston-Salem Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem officers and members of the US Marshalls Service were at the BP on 2700 Peters Creek Parkway, looking for a wanted person.

The vehicle the suspect was a passenger in rammed a police vehicle and then fled the area.

Police pursued the vehicle and the release says they went through the following areas:

Brewer Road

Old Salisbury Road

Ardmore Road

Clemmonsville Road

Griffith Road

Hanes Mall Blvd.

Interstate 40 Eastbound

The suspects in the vehicle were not arrested during the pursuit, police say.

A short time later, the suspects were found in another vehicle and arrested outside of the city limits, the release says.

No citizens or officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.