Suspects arrested outside city limits after police pursuit in Winston-Salem, police say

Posted 3:20 pm, November 27, 2019, by

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Suspects were arrested outside of city limits after a pursuit with police in Winston-Salem Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem officers and members of the US Marshalls Service were at the BP on 2700 Peters Creek Parkway, looking for a wanted person.

The vehicle the suspect was a passenger in rammed a police vehicle and then fled the area.

Police pursued the vehicle and the release says they went through the following areas:

  • Brewer Road
  • Old Salisbury Road
  • Ardmore Road
  • Clemmonsville Road
  • Griffith Road
  • Hanes Mall Blvd.
  • Interstate 40 Eastbound

The suspects in the vehicle were not arrested during the pursuit, police say.

A short time later, the suspects were found in another vehicle and arrested outside of the city limits, the release says.

No citizens or officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Google Map for coordinates 36.055760 by -80.259901.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.