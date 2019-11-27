Suspects arrested outside city limits after police pursuit in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Suspects were arrested outside of city limits after a pursuit with police in Winston-Salem Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Winston-Salem officers and members of the US Marshalls Service were at the BP on 2700 Peters Creek Parkway, looking for a wanted person.
The vehicle the suspect was a passenger in rammed a police vehicle and then fled the area.
Police pursued the vehicle and the release says they went through the following areas:
- Brewer Road
- Old Salisbury Road
- Ardmore Road
- Clemmonsville Road
- Griffith Road
- Hanes Mall Blvd.
- Interstate 40 Eastbound
The suspects in the vehicle were not arrested during the pursuit, police say.
A short time later, the suspects were found in another vehicle and arrested outside of the city limits, the release says.
No citizens or officers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.