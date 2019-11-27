Sons of Confederate Veterans now owns Silent Sam Confederate statue over year after it was taken down by protesters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The NC Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans now owns UNC's Confederate monument, Silent Sam, according to an NCDSCV news release.

Silent Sam was dedicated to UNC students and faculty members who decided to leave school and fight for the Confederacy in the Civil War, WTVD reports.

Silent Sam is the nickname of the statue of a Confederate soldier, which was built at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

It was dedicated in 1913 to remember the “sons of the university who died for their beloved Southland 1861-1865,” UNC’s website says.

The statue was taken down by student activists and protesters on August 20, 2018.

One year later, students returned to McCorkle Place to remind everyone of the years-long battle waged over Silent Sam.

"We were chanting, we crossed the street and then they put the banners up. Police stepped back and gave us a lot of time to do our work because we made them exhausted," recalled Michelle Brown who spent who spent her UNC undergrad years as one of the vocal leaders of the campaign to get rid of the statue.

In January 2019, a day after UNC Chancellor Carol Folt announced her resignation and approved the removal of the remains of Silent Sam, the school’s board asked her to leave weeks earlier than she’d planned.

Folt, who has been chancellor since 2013, also said the monument controversy has caused too much disruption.

“Carolina’s leadership needs to return its full attention to helping our university achieve its vision and to live its values,” she wrote in a letter.