School bus driver arrested after video shows her drinking beer while driving 32 kids to school, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — A school bus driver faces charges after she allegedly drank beer while she was driving with children on board, according to police in Aurora, Illinois.

Michelle Passley, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with two Class A misdemeanors counts of endangering the life/health of a child. She was released on a $100 bond.

A convenience store clerk called the East Aurora School District 131 after selling beer to woman and then watching as she got onto a school bus and drove away on Nov. 15.

First Student Bus Company, which contracts bus services for the school district, reported the situation to told Aurora police.

Cameras on the bus captured video of Passley reportedly drinking from two beer cans while picking up elementary school students on a morning route.

After seeing the video, the bus company immediately contacted the police and fired the driver.

School district administrators also contacted police, as well as the Department of Child and Family Services.

Police believe the driver picked up the bus at 6 a.m. that Friday and completed her first route before stopping at the store to buy beer.

Video from the bus shows the driver drinking a can of beer from a paper bag while driving. Over the course of the route, police say 32 children were on the bus while the driver was drinking from the two cans of beer.

Passley was arrested following the investigation.