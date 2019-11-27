Piedmont Triad family extra thankful this year after dad nearly dies from hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Robert Jordan’s family is extra thankful this year.

Robert is back on a bike roughly eight months after a driver hit him while he was riding his bike home on Reynolda Road.

“I got hit so it sounds like you would say ‘I’m not going to go out there again ever,’ but I feel that I was a cyclist and then I got hit, but I’m still a cyclist,” Robert said.

Jordan, a former teacher at Vogler Dance Studio, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“Four days after the accident, they were saying they don’t think he’s going to wake up and if he does wake up, he probably won’t talk,” said Lana Jordan, Robert’s daughter.

On Wednesday, some of Robert’s family members met at one of his favorite spots, Allen’s Dairy Treats. The family is celebrating how well his recovery is going.

“It’s still kind of hard to process that he’s doing so well,” Lana said.

“I was worried he would get depressed and kind of moody and what not but he’s never done that…he stayed laughing and happy,” said Richard Jordan, Robert’s son.

Robert is still dealing with some memory and vision issues but he is starting to drive and hopes to start teaching dance again.

He also wants to find a way to use his experience to strengthen laws surrounding hit and run cases.

“I’m thankful for my wife and my family and everything else that I’m doing,” Robert said.

His family wants people celebrating Thanksgiving to know that bad things can happen and to “celebrate what you have,” Richard said.

They can also get better.

“There’s miracles around you,” Lana said.

Winston-Salem police say Gregory Lucas Jr. was the driver who took off.

He was arrested in July, but Robert’s family says he is now out on bail.