North Carolina father and daughter arrested after 3 dead dogs, 10 'severely malnourished' animals found in home

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina father and daughter were arrested after officers found several dogs either dead or starving in their home, WBTV reports.

On Friday, Alexander County deputies followed reports of animal cruelty to a home on Hiddenite Church Road.

Deputies say there were nine “severely malnourished” dogs and a cat. Three dogs were dead.

The sheriff’s office says that while deputies were getting a search warrant, the dead dogs were buried, according to WBTV.

Investigators arrested Christopher Todd Bowes, 44, on Friday, before returning to arrest Kayla Dawn Adams, 26, on Monday.

Both Bowes and Adams were charged with three counts of felony killing an animal by starvation and six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

When a reporter asked if he was responsible, Bowes said only, “No,” WBTV reports.

Adams said, “I had somebody to take care of them for me.”

Animal Control seized the nine living dogs and the cat. An animal shelter is helping them recover and hopes with socializing that they could become good candidates for adoption.