Man arrested in Myrtle Beach with enough fentanyl to kill over 20,000 people, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man was arrested in Myrtle Beach on several charges after enough fentanyl to kill 24,000 people was reportedly found during a death investigation, authorities say, WMBF reports.

On Nov. 20, police were called to a motel after being told about an unresponsive woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and police said the death wasn’t suspicious.

Authorities uncovered a large amount of illegal drugs during their investigation.

Anthony Bernard Williams, 36, was then arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possessing charges, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

At a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said that when Williams was caught he had 49,000 milligrams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 24,000 people.

She asked that the judge deny bond for Williams.

The judge did deny his bond and mentioned previous violent convictions.

“This arrest demonstrates the community’s commitment to work to identify those who wish do us harm and bring them to justice,” Chief Amy Prock said regarding Williams’ arrest.“ We will hold those individuals responsible for poisoning our community.”