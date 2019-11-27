× Jimmy Carter gets to go home for Thanksgiving after 2-week hospital stay for brain bleed

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Wednesday after spending more than two weeks there following a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center said in a statement. The statement goes on to say “the Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

Carter, 95, was admitted to the hospital on November 11 for the procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said at the time.

He was hospitalized twice last month for two falls in his home in Plains, Georgia. The former president received 14 stitches above his brow after his first fall when he hit his forehead “on a sharp edge.” He later received treatment for a minor pelvic fracture after his second fall.