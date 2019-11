Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four people are without a home after a fire in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 1:24 a.m., WSFD tweeted video of the scene, showing smoking pouring out from a home on the 300 block of Lemly Street.

At about 2:10 a.m., officials said the fire was under control.

No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is helping four people find somewhere else to stay.

Fire is under control. No injuries sustained by occupants or fire dept. personnel. Red Cross is assisting with 4 Adult displacements. #wsfire .81 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 27, 2019