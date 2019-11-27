High point mom shares powerful message about safe driving after daughter’s crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point family is sharing a powerful message to remember this Thanksgiving.

They have a warning for teen drivers after they say their 16-year-old daughter lost control of her car on Westchester Drive Monday and crashed.

FOX8 met the teen’s parents at Brenner Children’s Hospital where their daughter is recovering from her injuries.

They told FOX8 she was driving to work when the crash happened. Police told the family it was a miracle no one was killed.

Natasha Nelson has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving since her daughter, Blyss, is alive.

“This could have turned out a totally different way and I’m so thankful to God and everyone that it did not,” Natasha said.

High Point police say Blyss was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of her car, side-swiped one driver and hit another head-on.

She was taken to the hospital with a gash on her forehead and serious head trauma. The crash has rattled Natasha who has since started a task force called "Slow Down."

“We, as parents, we just need to continue to talk, talk, talk and continue to gather, whether it be at meetings or through literature,” Natalie said.

She hopes her family’s story will spark conversations about safe driving at the Thanksgiving table.

“I can’t stress enough how our children need to be properly guided and we come last. Our children come first,” Natasha said.

She plans on having a serious conversation with her daughter as she recovers.

“This just happened to have been an ultimate mishap," Natasha said. "You can’t find the right word for it but my heart goes out to everyone because everyone was in their proper life motion and then this took place."

Natasha will also meet with city leaders to voice concerns she has about Westchester Drive.

“It’s a death curve as far as I’m concerned and even with me being an experienced driver of over 39 years, I have to watch how I travel across that way,” Natasha said.

Blyss is expected to make a full recovery and the family is sorry to everyone involved in Monday’s crash.