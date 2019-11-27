High Point businesses targeted in rash of break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A shattered side window is what welcomed University Kitchen employees to work on Monday morning.

"I was afraid to come in until I saw the police officer in the back," said Johnie Chambliss, an employee at University Kitchen.

Clayton Ramsey owns the restaurant and shared surveillance video with us. You can see the suspect around the building and then running away.

Employees at University Kitchen aren't the only ones on high alert. Southern Boutique posted pictures of a break-in on their Facebook page Saturday.

The owner said a man with his face covered shattered their front door with a brick, went inside and stole a safe — with nothing inside it.

Police reports show the Go Coconuts just a few blocks south of Southern Boutique, had its cash register snatched the exact same way.

"Disgust," said store owner Dolly Jennings. "I mean disgust. This happened to us this summer in June."

Jennings feels for these business owners after being a victim

"It is so difficult to have to clean this up," she said. "Everybody has good insurance and all these things, but it's an invasion of privacy."

She hopes the community can come together to catch who did it.

"No telling who may come up in here and rob me," Chambliss said. "And I can't give them no money. They may try to kill me."