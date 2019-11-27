Greensboro police offer tips for parents as they work to prevent teen drug abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is your teen safe? It's a question the Greensboro Police Department wants parents to be sure of when it comes to drug abuse, especially with the opioid crisis towering over this generation.

GPD began looking at this year's stats on the number of reported overdoses. Ashley Hawkins, one of GPD's Narcotics detectives, says they noticed the majority of the overdoses this year accounted for young adults ranging in age from 19 to 22 years old.

"I think the bottom line is to have that open line of communication with your teen if you`re a parent," said Hawkins.

The department wants to get the message out to parents, urging them to get rid of prescription pills they are no longer using, because that's where some teens are getting drugs outside of the black market, street dealers and in school.

"Teens at a younger age, between the range of 12 to 18, they were starting to dabble in opioids and alcohol, but then once they reached the college-age of 19 to 22, that`s when they were starting to overdose on heroin," said Hawkins.

The department posted an informative video on their Facebook page showcasing the type of opioids and the importance of having candid conversations with your teens.

GPD has three pill drop-off box locations, including the police headquarters and both the Mapel Street and Swing Road substations. They ask you to place your unwanted pills inside of a plastic bag.