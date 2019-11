Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a ravine in High Point Wednesday, police say.

The SUV was going north on Scientific Street.

The driver lost control at a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into the ravine.

The SUV landed right side up in a stream.

There was only one person in the SUV.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.