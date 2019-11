WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem took down power lines on Burke Mill Road, according to police.

At about 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, police asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. The road was reopened in the early afternoon.

The crash happened on the 3300 block of Burke Mill Road.

Duke Energy responded to restore any power outages caused by the downed power lines.