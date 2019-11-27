Chromebook buyers get 3 free months of Disney+, American Airlines bumped more passengers than all other US airlines combined in 2019 and more

Data pix.

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Chromebooks which are now being sold with a free 3 months of Disney+, American Airlines which bumped more passengers than all other U.S. airlines combined in 2019 and Walmart's growth which the company partially attributed to fresh food sales.

