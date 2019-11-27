‘Baby shark’ doll saves toddler’s life when bullet tears through wall, hits stuffed animal

MADISON, Wis. — A sleeping toddler owes their life to a ‘Baby Shark’ doll after a stray bullet came through the wall, according to police in Madison, Wisconsin.

At about 8:42 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home on the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road in Madison, Wisconsin.

Officers said they believe a firefight took place after they found 45 shell casings and damage to two vehicles and nearby buildings.

One bullet, however, went into a home on the 900 block  of Vernon Avenue.

A child was sleeping, holding a stuffed “Baby Shark,” when the bullet ripped through the wall and hit the doll.

No one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

