× Asheboro man facing multiple sex offense with minor felony charges, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple sex offense with a minor felony charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

John Marion Rowe, 75, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor and three counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child who is 15 years or younger.

On Sunday, Randolph County deputies were told about a sexual assault against a minor.

Investigators discovered evidence to support the allegations and warrants were obtained for Rowe for three counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor and three counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child who is 15 years or younger, the release says.

He was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

The case is still being investigated and additional charges may be possible.