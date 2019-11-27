2 injured after crash on Interstates 40/85 near Alamance-Guilford line; truck was pinned under tractor-trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(video above courtesy Charles McClintock)

Traffic was backed up for miles Tuesday morning after a crash near the Alamance-Guilford County line.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to the crash on Interstates 40/85 in the eastbound lane near the rest area in the vicinity of the Alamance and Guilford County line.

A small utility truck, driven by 31-year-old Nicholas John Cardillo IV, was pinned under the rear of a tractor-trailer.

There were two victims and one was pinned in the vehicle.

Emergency crews blocked two lanes of the interstate, which backed traffic up in the eastbound lanes back into Guilford County for several miles.

Responders worked for over 40 minutes in extricating the trapped patient.

One patient was taken Moses Cone Hospital by ground ambulance and another patient was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center where UNC Air Care had a helicopter waiting to take the patient to a trauma center.

Units cleared the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. opening the closed lanes up for holiday traffic.

Cardillo was charged with failure to maintain lane and careless driving.

The Burlington Fire Department was assisted by multiple agencies, including but not limited to, Alamance County EMS, Alamance County Rescue, the Elon Fire Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and UNC Air Care.