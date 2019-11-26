The FDA reports it cannot conclude CBD is safe, renewable energy to get cheaper and more

In Tuesday Money Matters, Jane King discusses the FDA which reported that it cannot conclude that CBD is safe, renewable energy which is expected to get cheaper and Volvo Trucks North America which will layoff 700 Virginia production workers in January.
