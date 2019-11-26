Smith High School teacher arrested after allegedly raping student, report says

Posted 9:13 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, November 26, 2019

Daniel Webster Smith Jr.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Smith High School teacher is accused of raping a student, according to an arrest report.

Daniel Webster Smith Jr., 57, of Raleigh, has been charged with felony sex act with a student and felony second-degree forcible rape.

Police report Smith was a teacher at Smith High School when the crimes were committed, and the victim was a student.

Smith High School lists Smith as a sergeant and Air Force JROTC instructor.

He was arrested Monday and placed in the Guilford County jail under a $110,000 secured bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.