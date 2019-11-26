Retailers getting ready for Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tis the season to shop! You can find plenty of good deals online, but retailers want you to actually visit their stores this week.

That’s why they offer steep discounts on products known as doorbusters.

It doesn’t stop there.

Retailers have grown savvy to what we really want -- a good shopping experience.

The National Retail Federation reports that shoppers between the ages of 18 and 34 are most likely to head out for Black Friday shopping.

Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem knows those millennial customers expect something different.

“Retailers ramping up their customer service. You'll see a lot of pop-up registers in the store to keep the line and flow going,” Sarah Kotelnicki said.

They do a dry run with staff at Best Buy stores before opening on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m.

Best Buy also tries to manage expectations with a ticket system that is required for some doorbusters.

"We mark all of our doorbusters with tickets so that there's no mad dash to come in and fight over product. You get a ticket that ticket guarantees you that item,” said Nisha Brooks, who works for Best Buy.

Best Buy personnel hand out those tickets two hours before the store opens on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

At Kohl’s, they’ll also give tickets for some doorbusters on Thanksgiving Day.

They’ll also give you a map.

“We will hand out maps to key items through the store and there will be a line so arrive early,” store manager Alex Adkins said.

Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem is decorated and looking merry and bright.

Thruway offers a great mix of small business retailers known for excellent customer service.

Because getting a good deal shouldn't require a bad experience.

Stores at Hanes Mall open on Thanksgiving:

Belk: 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

JCPenney: 2 p.m. Thanksgiving - 10 p.m. Black Friday (open overnight)

Macy's: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.