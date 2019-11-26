One of Roy’s Folks takes passengers on a special ‘Polar Express’ ride to the North Pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, N.C. -- It's a magical ride to the North Pole on some of the most historic train cars in North Carolina -- and as Chad Tucker and his family show us, it's run by some of Roy's Folks.

The Polar Express Train Ride runs through the end of December from the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer.

"It's really an experience that is unique to the holidays," said Mark Brown, the museum's public relations director.

The rides started back in 2014 and keep getting bigger every year.

It's so much more than just a train ride -- there are actors, hot chocolate and cookies, and, of course, a stop at the North Pole to see Santa.

The ride is modeled after the 1985 children’s book and 2004 movie of the same name. And just like in the movie, Santa gives all passengers a special bell at the end of the evening.

Click here to buy tickets or call (704) 636-2889.