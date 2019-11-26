New industrial site could be opening in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – The City of Lexington wants to know what people think about a new possible industrial site near Interstate 85.

It will hold a public hearing next month to see what people think about using some city money to turn a roughly 200-acre property on both sides of Brown Street into a place that could be home to some manufacturing or logistics companies.

Lexington Mayor Newell Clark says to make this happen the city has to agree on a public-private partnership and create an LLC to put a down payment on the property. A development company would pay $175,000 and the city would put in more than $200,000.

Newell believes the investment will create jobs and a higher tax base.

“As elected officials, we like to keep our tax rate at a low place but the only way we could do that is by building our tax base and this is a positive step in that direction,” Newell said.

Four people who live near the property said they like the industrial site idea.

“I would love to see Lexington actually build up for jobs,” said John Franklin, who lives in the area.

FOX8 also asked residents if they are concerned about traffic, but they said they are used to drivers in the area.

“Most of them are going down there to work, anyhow,” Franklin said.

Only one person said they did not like the possibility of living near an industrial site.

People can share their opinions at a public hearing on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at city hall.

After that, the next step will be starting to market the property.