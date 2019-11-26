Hundreds without power, road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

Posted 3:45 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:50PM, November 26, 2019

(Duke Energy)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people are without power after a crash in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of Thomasville Road, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

A power pole and a fire hydrant were hit.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, more than 800 customers in the area are without power.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 6:30 p.m.

The road is expected to be closed at the scene of the crash for the next several hours, police said.

No serious injuries were reported from the crash.

