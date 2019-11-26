× High Point woman charged with abusing 7-year old girl

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman has been arrested and charged with injury to a child, after a girl was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Thao Thanh Nguyen, 26, at her home on Monday.

Authorities said that a family member reported concern for a 7-year-old girl who they said was abused.

High Point Police said officers discovered that the child had “heavy bruising” to the left side of her face. The child was taken to the hospital where more injuries were discovered that had previously been covered up by clothing.

Court documents detail that along with heavy bruising to the face, doctors discovered bite marks to the child’s head.

Nguyen is being held on a $75,000 bond. She will make her first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

The Guilford County Child Protective Services and the High Point Police Department Special Victims Unit will continue to investigate.