HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point home on New Street went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., someone driving on the highway spotted the fire and called 911, a fire marshal said.

At the scene, crews saw flames shooting from the back of the home.

The fire was out within 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time.

Investigators are carefully working to determine what may have caused the fire as the roof begins to cave in.

Crews working a house fire this morning on New Drive in High Point. The fire marshal tells me someone driving on the highway saw the flames at around 3:30 this morning. Crews had it out within about half an hour. They’re investigating the cause now. No one was home at the time. pic.twitter.com/ct1uKSjAzj — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) November 26, 2019