“HE LOOKS MISERABLE!”: University of Georgia fans fire back after PETA demands mascot’s retirement
ATLANTA — “HE LOOKS MISERABLE!”
That’s what People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, has to say about the University of Georgia’s school mascot.
Uga X, known as “Que,” became the 10th in a line of UGA’s bulldog mascots when he was inaugurated in 2015.
Que follows UGA teams from state to state, but that appears to be where PETA draws the line.
“No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans,” PETA said in a tweet on Monday. “Animals are NOT mascots.”
The animal rights group is now calling for UGA to retire Uga.
“He should be at home with a loving family,” PETA said.
Fans immediately started firing back.