“HE LOOKS MISERABLE!”: University of Georgia fans fire back after PETA demands mascot’s retirement

ATLANTA — “HE LOOKS MISERABLE!”

That’s what People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, has to say about the University of Georgia’s school mascot.

Uga X, known as “Que,” became the 10th in a line of UGA’s bulldog mascots when he was inaugurated in 2015.

Que follows UGA teams from state to state, but that appears to be where PETA draws the line.

HE LOOKS MISERABLE! No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans. Animals are NOT mascots 👎 @UGAAthletics must retire Uga immediately! He should be at home with a loving family.pic.twitter.com/XBdIjRMLGW — PETA (@peta) November 25, 2019

“No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans,” PETA said in a tweet on Monday. “Animals are NOT mascots.”

The animal rights group is now calling for UGA to retire Uga.

“He should be at home with a loving family,” PETA said.

Fans immediately started firing back.

That dog lives a better life than most people do. He’s loved and adored by thousands of people. I think he enjoys his life. pic.twitter.com/lqbm4cDFea — Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) November 26, 2019

Checked out at UGA vet school every home game. Dawg House has A/C and a glass door to keep the elements out. Dawg Nation would never let anything bad happen to this Dawg. — Will ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@1991dawg12) November 26, 2019

Behold the terrible treatment of UGA pic.twitter.com/3w7zurnyo6 — Beau Franklin (@BeauBFranklin) November 26, 2019

Hey @peta, I’m a vegan. So are my kids & my wife. We’ve always had dogs & we give you $. You couldn’t be MORE WRONG with this take. UGA is treated with more reverence & love than most humans. Manufacturing drama where it doesn’t exist takes away from the good work you do. Stop — Corey Stern (@cms1000) November 26, 2019

What dog would not want the love and affection this guy gets a few days a year? PETA is off their rocker on this hot take, you can't be pro-animal if you want to take love away from this guy with your propaganda lies. — John Anthony 🗽 ‏ (@JohnAntGA1) November 26, 2019