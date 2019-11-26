× Guilford County Schools unveils $2 billion proposal including plan to close, repair and rebuild many schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has big plans to the tune of $2 billion — including the closure of 13 schools.

The district unveiled a long-range facilities master plan proposal during a joint meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The proposal is expected to cost about $2,045,678,606.

This is the timeline on how the consultants think GCS should handle all of the old schools. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/OcLYlga90X — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) November 26, 2019

The goal of the plan is to fully renovate and rebuild facilities that are in the worse conditions, launch construction to accommodate growing areas, make sure schools are safe, invest in technology and more.

Of that $2 billion, the largest single focus area is rebuilding schools, estimated at $769.4 million.

Another $423 million would be slated for full school renovations, and $254.5 million would go toward new school construction.

The plan also includes 24 building closures.

Thirteen of those closures are schools, including Brown Summit Middle School, Cone Elementary School, Doris Henderson Newcomers School, Erwin Montessori, Hampton Elementary Schoool, Madison Elementary School, Murphey Elementary School, Oak Hill Elementary School, Peeler Elementary School, SCALE-Greensboro/Twilight High School, Southern Elementary School, Sumner Elementary School and Wiley Elementary School.

Another 11 administrative buildings would also close, including Merritt Drive Annex, Prescott Street Tech Department, Lees Chapel, Franklin Boulevard/Moen Transportation, Eugene Street, Laughlin Professional Center, Psychological Services, Market Street, Grimes Avenue Warehouse and Naco Road Maintenance.

GCS lists the reason for these proposed closures as “a result of program moves, school and administrative consolidation.”

Out of the ashes, however, GCS proposes building a new high school with an aviation technology magnet program and other news schools.

This is a list of many of the schools that could be rebuilt under this proposal:

Allen Jay Elementary School

Southern High School

Northwood Elementary School

Kirkman Park Elementary School (which would become a visual/performing arts magnet elementary school)

Montlieu Academy of Technology

Millis Road Elementary

Page High School (on Cone Elementary School’s site and moving the biomedical/health sciences academy to this school)

Joyner Elementary School

Irving Park Elementary

Claxton Elementary School

Hampton-Peeler Elementary (which would become a visual/performing arts magnet elementary school)

Bessemer Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Elementary (as a K-8 computer science magnet school)

Jackson Middle (which would become a 6-12 preparatory magnet)

Peck Elementary (which would become a regional expeditionary K-8 magnet school)

Foust Elementary School

Frazier Elementary

This update comes after the district released a report in January stating that the district would need to spend $1.5 billion to fix old, crumbling schools and buildings.

These are the schools that would have full renovation – redoing “the guts” of the building. You also can see what kind of expanding programs will be at each school @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/go6LIBLmKO — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) November 26, 2019