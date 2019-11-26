Greensboro woman claims AT&T work order was started without her permission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Marie Sartin came home Nov. 15 to find AT&T crews in her driveway, ready to install internet and TV at her Greensboro home.

“They had an actual sheet with a work order on it. Had my name on it, full name, middle name everything,” she said.

Sartin said the problem was that neither she nor her husband ever ordered the services.

Minnie Abney, Sartin’s housekeeper, was the only one at the home on Lafayette Avenue when crews first arrived. She said they presented her with a work order and she called the couple.

“I didn’t let them in to do any work because they usually let me know when some people are going to come to work in their house, or fix stuff, or anything like that,” Abney said.

An AT&T spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that an employee of an independent dealer started the work order.

“The order was canceled and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Public Relations Manager Ann Elsas wrote.

Sartin still wants to know why the order was started without her permission. She told FOX8 that while some information on the order was correct, her birthdate and driver's license were both wrong.

“It’s just fraud, I was really shocked that something like this would happen and I don’t want someone else to have this happen, and not have someone as smart as my housekeeper that says, 'No, you can’t do this,'” she said.

A forecasted bill sent to Sartin’s home shows she could have been charged $200 monthly if the installation went through.

She explained that she changed cable providers two months ago, but never spoke with any AT&T representatives.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was shocked,“ she said. “AT&T is a big huge company all across the U.S. and I didn’t think they would go in and do something like this.”

Sartin hopes that other homeowners will verify the information before allowing crews to begin work.

“There are a lot of people around here who are elderly, they may think, 'Hey, you know AT&T came to the door,' and they think, 'Hey, my spouse ordered this and forgot to tell me,'” she said.

FOX8 asked which independent dealer started the work order and if any employees face disciplinary action. We are still waiting to hear back.