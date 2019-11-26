× Greensboro man taken to hospital after hit and run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was reportedly hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Greensboro.

At 12:55 a.m. Monday, police and EMS responded to a hit and run on the 2100 block of Langley Street, according to Guilford County EMS.

The victim, a 57-year-old Greensboro man, was walking south on Langley Street when he was hit by what police believe was a blue sedan.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police have not identified any additional details about the suspect vehicle.