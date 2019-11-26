× Ducks dumped at South Carolina boat landing; SCDNR investigating

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — An investigation is underway after several ducks were dumped at a boat landing in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, six dead ducks were found at Hagley Landing in Pawleys Island.

Authorities are looking for the person responsible for dumping the ducks’ bodies at the boat landing, but the incident is being treated as a littering violation.

Kaley Lawrimore, with SCDNR, released this statement to WMBF:

“This incident will be treated as a littering violation, not a game violation. The subject(s) did retrieve the birds from the place it was taken, however, because the subject(s) disposed of the birds on public land, this will be handled as a littering case. We encourage anyone with information about this or any other potential game, fish or boating violation to report it to Operation Game Thief. Incidents like this cast a bad light, undeservedly, on all sportsmen and women.”