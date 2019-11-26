Chad Tucker’s daughter Pearl Monroe is battling leukemia; one nursing assistant gets her groove on to boost Pearl’s spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A certified nursing assistant at Brenner Children's Hospital showed Pearl Monroe her dance moves this week, making the 3-year-old giggle and brightening her day during her battle with leukemia.

Pearl is the daughter of Chad Tucker, an anchor, reporter and host of the Piedmont Triad's beloved Roy’s Folks feature on FOX8.

Pearl Monroe, the youngest daughter of Chad and his wife Meredith, visited the doctor last week for aches and pains. A leukemia diagnosis was followed by immediate chemotherapy treatments at Brenner Children's Hospital.

CNA Marcia Love-Bowens has been all about the love, and showed Pearl Monroe, affectionately nicknamed 'Roe Roe', her dance moves to help boost her spirits during this trying time.

"She is just one of the many amazing staff members of the pediatric oncology team," Chad Tucker said of Marcia. "They really are God's helpers in bringing healing and laughter to Pearl Monroe."

"When Roe-Roe started getting a little fussy, Marcia turned on songs on her phone and started dancing to entertain Pearl Monroe and her older sister, Carson Parry."

The Tucker family is leaning on their strong faith through this time.

"It’s been a whirlwind the past few days with surgery, medicine and getting use to our new normal. The GOOD NEWS, — this leukemia is highly curable but it’s going to take several years of fighting. Thankfully we know God is going to carry us through. It’s all going to be ok. He will never leave us or forsake us."