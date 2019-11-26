Argument leads to drive-by shooting in front of High Point Central High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- An argument led to a drive-by shooting in front of High Point Central High School on Tuesday, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 12:36 p.m., the school resource officer got a report of gunfire in the area around the school.

The school was placed on lockdown and additional police officers came to investigate.

After witnesses were interviewed, investigators determined there was an argument between several people, some of whom were students, and people in a Honda CR-V.

The Honda drove away, came back and someone in the vehicle fired shots as it went by.

A 2019 Honda Civic that was parked on Ferndale Boulevard in front of the school was hit.

No injuries were reported.

High Point police are still investigating.

Tuesday was the last day of classes before the holiday break.