GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to officers on the scene.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Mizell Road around 4:25 p.m.

One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. Their injuries are not life-threatening, officers said.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.