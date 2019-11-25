× Taylor Swift named artist of the decade at American Music Awards

As far as the American Music Awards go, it was Taylor Swift for the win.

Not only did the singer pull off a winning performance on the stage, but Swift also scored six wins during the night, including artist of the year. She was also honored as artist of the decade, which had been announced prior to the show.

BTS and Khalid tied for second with three wins each.

Who else won during the night? See the full list below.

Artist of the Year

Drake Ariana Grande Halsey Post Malone Taylor Swift – WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs Billie Eilish – WINNER Lil Nas X Lizzo Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” – WINNER Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS – WINNER Ariana Grande Elton John P!nk Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” Halsey, “Without Me” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” – WINNER

Favorite Social Artist

BTS – WINNER Billie Eilish EXO Ariana Grande Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Drake Khalid – WINNER Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS – WINNER Jonas Brothers Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next” Taylor Swift, “Lover” – WINNER

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me” – WINNER Jonas Brothers, “Sucker” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes” Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown – WINNER Luke Combs Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Kelsea Ballerini Maren Morris Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay – WINNER Florida Georgia Line Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment” Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay” Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” – WINNER

Favorite Song – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy” Dan + Shay, “Speechless” – WINNER Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – WINNER Drake Post Malone

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships” Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – WINNER Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – WINNER Post Malone, “Wow.” Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown Khalid Bruno Mars – WINNER

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé – WINNER Lizzo Ella Mai

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo” Khalid, Free “Spirit” – WINNER Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” – WINNER Lizzo, “Juice” Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – WINNER Imagine Dragons Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5 P!nk Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny J Balvin – WINNER Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – WINNER For King & Country MercyMe

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii Marshmello – WINNER The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack