Reidsville father arrested for allegedly trying to kill son, inflicting 'serious lacerations'

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man tried to kill his son with an edged weapon, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Herbert Lewis Overton Penn, 57, of Reidsville, was in a fight with his son, 33-year-old Brandon Louis Overton, who he lives with, when Penn cut him.

Brandon Overton suffered “serious lacerations,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The son was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Herbert Penn was arrested on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond.