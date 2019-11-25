Raise the Age law takes effect December 1 in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Dec. 1, officers and deputies across North Carolina will be able to charge non-violent offenders age 16 and 17 as juveniles as Raise the Age legislation takes effect.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank serves as co-chair of the Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee. He explained Monday that there are restrictions under the legislation.

“Particularly with those charged with serious felonies, and that will sort of vary from district to district because there was a provision put in the law that allows the district attorney to indict individuals in that age category,” he said.

He said that one of the biggest changes is confidentiality. A juvenile’s record is confidential, so a mistake by a young offender won’t follow them into adulthood.

As the state prepares for the shift, Frank explained that the committee has been making recommendations for additional funding.

“One of the most significant things is the extra juvenile justice officers and cars and facilities,” he said. “Because these individuals, until they turn 18, are going to be housed in a juvenile facility, not the jail, not anything where adults would interact with them.“

According to the manager of the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center, the facility has additional space if needed.

Out of the 44-bed capacity, the facility is housing 24 juveniles. Manager Doug Logan says that number could increase, as the center holds juveniles for at least six counties.

Frank said deputies and officers, along with court staff, have been undergoing training to prepare for the change.

“[There’s] a lot of discretion on their part, knowing when that kicks in and everything, but it will all iron out,” he said.