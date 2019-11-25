Police investigate suspicious package near Natty Greene’s in downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police investigated a reported suspicious package in Greensboro Monday morning.

Officers were on scene at South Elm Street and West McGee Street, near the downtown craft brewery Natty Greene's.

Roads around the area were closed but have since reopened.

Greensboro Police Sgt. Ralph Wall said no one was injured during the investigation. Wall said an item described as a red, box-like object was deemed suspicious. FOX8 was on scene when members of the hazardous devices team picked up the item and carried it way. Wall said he does not know what the item is.