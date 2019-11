Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- An abandoned puppy is now safe thanks to an Asheville police officer.

On Monday morning, an Asheville officer found the 8-week-old puppy zipped up in a sleeping bag.

Asheville police said the puppy had been stuck in the sleeping bag all night inside a public library.

The puppy is now in the care of Animal Services, where his vitals will be monitored.

"What a little trooper!" Asheville police wrote on Facebook.