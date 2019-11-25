× ‘Pickle of the Month Club’ offers pickles for every palate sent straight to your door

One company is looking to turn your pickle obsession into a pickle subscription with their Pickle of the Month Club.

Mouth offers a number of subscription services, including one that will send you a new kind of pickle every month.

For example, Mouth’s Pickle of the Month Club could land you with some garlicky, dilly Kirbys with a hint of sweetness, plump pickled tomatoes great for martinis and your classic bread and butter pickle chips ideal for sandwiches.

A prepaid year’s subscription averages out to $47.75 a month or pay as you go with the $60 a month subscription.

If pickles aren’t your style, they also offer monthly clubs for cookies, jerky, snacks and a “Best of Mouth” box for adventurous palates.