‘Pickle of the Month Club’ offers pickles for every palate sent straight to your door

A picture taken on October 9, 2017, at the Reitzel plant, in Connerre, northwestern France shows gherkins (cornichons)on the carpet in the feeding tray of the jar line. (JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

One company is looking to turn your pickle obsession into a pickle subscription with their Pickle of the Month Club.

Mouth offers a number of subscription services, including one that will send you a new kind of pickle every month.

For example, Mouth’s Pickle of the Month Club could land you with some garlicky, dilly Kirbys with a hint of sweetness, plump pickled tomatoes great for martinis and your classic bread and butter pickle chips ideal for sandwiches.

A prepaid year’s subscription averages out to $47.75 a month or pay as you go with the $60 a month subscription.

If pickles aren’t your style, they also offer monthly clubs for cookies, jerky, snacks and a “Best of Mouth” box for adventurous palates.

