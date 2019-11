Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oriana is a sweet, lovable dog who was removed from her home after a shooting.

She was pregnant at the time and gave birth to one stillborn pup.

Sweet Oriana adopted two separate litters of orphaned puppies and raised them as her own.

If you are interested in giving this dog a loving home, contact Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation (AARF) at (336) 768-7387