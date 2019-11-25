Local teacher donating kidney to mom of former student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A local mom is grateful for a huge blessing this Thanksgiving after receiving a life-changing surprise -- her daughter’s former teacher is a perfect match for the kidney she desperately needs.

Tracy Drayton was diagnosed with lupus in 2010, the same year she was medically discharged from the military.

The disease was manageable without any major setbacks until recently.

“Basically they told me that lupus attacked my organs and they said that it could happen any time,” Drayton said. “Damaged my kidneys to the fact that it put me on dialysis right away.”

Drayton currently does dialysis three days a week for a little more than three hours per session.

Thanks to a divine connection, those days may be over.

Three years ago, Drayton’s daughter, Jada, was a student in Pam Oast’s kindergarten class at Hasty Elementary in Thomasville.

Drayton thought it best to let Oast know about her health condition as it was taking a toll on Jada.

“She told me she had lupus and that eventually she'll probably need a kidney, and I said you let me know when you find out and I'll do it. I'll be tested. I will be the first one in line to give it to you,” Oast told her.

Oast made good on her promise and went through the testing process.

Earlier this month, she surprised Drayton with the news that she is a match.

“I just felt like it was a magical moment because it’s like you dream of that moment for so long,” Drayton said.

“It was the most joyous time I have ever felt in my life. It was amazing just knowing that I've given her a little peace of mind that she might not have to suffer through this anymore,” Oast said.

Oast says surgery is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16.

She has to go through 24-hour blood pressure monitoring one more time.

If all goes well, she and Drayton will travel to Pittsburgh on Jan. 12.