Local man publishes book of photos from President Trump’s campaign trail

For the first 55 years of his life, Ray Reynolds wanted nothing to do with politics nor politicians.

“I just saw people lying all the time to tell you what you want to hear,” Reynolds said.

He knew little about Donald Trump and what he did know, he didn’t like.

“I thought he was arrogant,” Reynolds said.

Then, both Reynolds' mother and sister died and he believes the requirements and red tape of the Affordable Care Act had a lot to do with it. And he found a man running for office who was different.

“He speaks the truth and he stands up for me, as an American,” Reynolds said, when asked, "What attracts you to Trump?"

Reynolds quickly decided to marry his new passion – Trump’s candidacy – to his old one – photography.

He began volunteering to shoot Trump campaign events and now, about 70 events later, he often shoots Trump’s presidential rallies like the one he had in Lexington, Kentucky, in October.

“There's a lot of stages that you go through to get permission to do what I'm doing,” Reynolds said. “My pictures are used for the campaign.”

That includes one of first lady Melania Trump that has been viewed more than 20 million times.

With all of the president’s and his party’s wealth, you’d think Reynolds would get paid for his work, but he’s not. Reynolds says he’s being more than repaid, otherwise, including in his day job.

“Me being in the construction business, I've had more work in the last two years than I've had in the previous six years, put together,” he said. Reynolds says he also hears from legal immigrants every day who are big supporters of Trump because they believe his crackdown on illegal immigration will help save their jobs.

Reynolds went through more than 60,000 of his photos for a book of about 300 of them on Trump that he recently published.

And he believes he’ll have another four years of shooting the president after the 2020 election.

“It's going to be the biggest landslide that you ever witnessed in the history of our country,” he said.

See Reynolds’ photos in this edition of the Buckley Report.