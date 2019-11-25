× Human remains believed to be those of missing college student Aniah Blanchard found

AUBURN, Ala. — Human remains believed to be those of missing Alabama college student Aniah Blanchard were discovered Monday afternoon, WRBL reports.

A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the disappearance of Blanchard.

Members of the Auburn, Alabama, Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force arrested Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, Auburn Chief of Police Paul Register said.

Fisher’s arrest comes just after prosecutors ordered the first suspect in the kidnapping, Ibraheem Yazeed, to submit a DNA sample on Wednesday.

Blanchard, 19, the step-daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, was last seen on the evening of October 23.

Two days later, her SUV was found damaged in an apartment complex an hour away in Montgomery, Alabama.

Blanchard, who was a student at Southern Union State Community, was gone. A week after Blanchard’s disappearance, police said they believed she had been harmed.

CNN contributed to this report.