FOX8’s Chad Tucker’s daughter fighting leukemia; family leaning on friends and faith

FOX8’s Chad Tucker says, “We all will have storms in life. It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’ we will have them. This is the storm of this season and we know God has this.”

Chad is an anchor, reporter and host of the Piedmont Triad’s beloved Roy’s Folks feature on FOX8.

Pearl Monroe, the youngest daughter of Chad and his wife Meredith, has leukemia.

After a few doctor visits for aches and pains the 3-year-old was diagnosed last week and started treatments immediately. She is undergoing chemotherapy at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

The family is leaning on their strong faith.

“It’s been a whirlwind the past few days with surgery, medicine and getting use to our new normal. The GOOD NEWS, — this leukemia is highly curable but it’s going to take several years of fighting. Thankfully we know God is going to carry us through. It’s all going to be ok. He will never leave us or forsake us.”

Chad says he wished they could take ‘Roe Roe’s’ place. “We hate that our little girl has to go through this, that her beautiful golden hair will have to fall. But, Roe Roe is a strong little fighter and with His love and healing hands she’s going to be just fine. Those beautiful golden locks will come back.”

Pearl’s older sister, 5-year-old Carson Parry, is handling it well. She knows that God made doctors very smart to help get rid of those “bugs” in her sister’s blood.

“She’s been a great nurse to her little sister by helping provide many doses of laughter — the best medicine,” Chad said.

Chad said is beyond thankful for Meredith, who is expecting to deliver their third child, a boy, in April.

“She’s a strong beautiful woman. I’ve prayed and already seen God give her the peace and strength she needs to help care for Roe Roe, herself and our baby boy she’s carrying.”

The Tuckers ask that you include a prayer in Pearl Monroe’s name — and one for the hundreds of other children fighting the same cancer.

“I pray that the anxiety all of this is weighing on our 3-year-old’s heart will subside and she too will see the rays of sunshine breaking up our storm.”