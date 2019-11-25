Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from cleanup program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A program in Arkansas is helping a homeless man pay for an apartment, KTHV reports.

The Bridge to Work program pays homeless people $9.25 per hour to pick up trash in the city.

It's all in an effort to get them back on their feet and moving towards better lives.

It helped Roy Rauls when he had to drop out of school after finding out he was diabetic.

He says the program got him to where he is today.

The program just started in April and Little Rock's mayor is already extending it through the end of September 2020.