Driver on road without defrosting windshield hits, kills High Point man, report says

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead and woman was hurt when they were hit by a driver on the road without defrosting her windshield, according to a police report and family of the victims.

At about 7:44 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Dover Place, near Merrimon Place.

Officers believe Ronald Max Adams and Miriam Ellen Adams, both of High Point, were walking in the northbound lane of Dover Place when a 2016 Chrysler hit them from behind.

Ronald Adams landed on the hood of the vehicle and then the windshield before he was thrown to the ground.

Miriam Adams was hit by the driverside mirror and thrown to the ground.

The driver, Dana Needham Dollaeye, of High Point, then pulled over and called 911, police report.

Both victims were taken to a local trauma center where the woman was treated for minor injuries and the man was taken into the ICU with serious injuries.

The couple’s family says Ronald Adams passed away, and Miriam Adams suffered a punctured lung and bruising.

Officers say the driver couldn’t see either of the victims because the windshield was not defrosted by driving. Dollaeye was charged with careless driving.