Recent Northern Guilford High graduate dead after crashing into Guilford County pond; teenage passenger swims to safety

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager is dead after crashing into a Guilford County pond, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, troopers responded after a car ran off the road on the 1000 block of Hillcroft Road.

Troopers say 18-year-old Cameron Anthony Burnett, of Greensboro, was driving a 2004 Acura passenger car east when the car crossed the centerline and overcorrected.

The car then hit a ditch, ran through a field and crashed into a pond. The car then sank upright into the water.

Burnett died, and his passenger, 18-year-old Malik King, of Gibsonville, was able to make it out of the car and get to shore.

Burnett had graduated from Northern Guilford High School earlier this year.

